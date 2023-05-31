Home » Ornella Saiu, who was the Italian killed in Mexico in a bar in Playa del Carmen
He was 40 and at 20 he had chosen to leave Italy and live in Mexico. The city of Playa del Carmen had become her home and was very much integrated into the local community. Ornella Saiu, the Sardinian killed with a few gunshots in a bar, Caffè Sabrina 48, leaves behind a son who has just turned 18. Among other things, the boy will remain alone, because the woman was the only member of the family with him: the father had died a few years ago and mother and son were left alone, very close. Now the authorities will try to contact a relative, to entrust the young man.

Mexico, Italian killed in a bar in Playa del Carmen

According to the reconstruction, a former colleague of the woman would have fired the shots. At the origin of the crime there could be a passionate motive, but the investigations have just begun and there are still no precise findings. Ornella Saiu, according to what is learned, in the past she had worked right in the bar where she was hit. Whoever killed her entered without saying a word and, once approached, hit her on the head.

The Italian embassy in Mexico is also taking an interest in the issue, as Foreign Minister Tajani announced.

