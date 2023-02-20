On May 19 and 20 the festival will return General Rock to the Biscayan town with a total of 11 performances.

this spring will return General Rock after last year’s successful edition that included bands such as Viva Belgrado, Toundra, The Lizards, Ezpalak and Niña Coyote eta Chico Tornado, among others (breaking latest news here). This year the two days will take place on May 19 and 20, during which a total of 11 musical proposals will be performed on stage, in addition to the celebration of various activities with surprises included.

This year’s poster is headed by the mythical band from Eibartar Su Ta Garwho released his latest album last December “Alarm”. Together with the Gipuzkoans, they will pass through the stage of the Bizkaitarra festival Christ’sthe new project of formerly known as Eskean Kristo, the powerful Basque-Argentinian psychedelic rock trio Capsulefrom Barcelona Los Tiki Phantomsand the Basque-Catalan duo Pinpilinpussiesthe rock project headed by Virginia Fernández Thatthe Rodeo zestoarras with their powerful stoner rock, the Bizkaitarras Lukiek with its 90s sounds, the rock of the Gipuzkoans John Dealer and the Coconutsthe hardrun of the locals Standing! and to close the last evening, the DJs K-billy & Go-Freak.

Tickets have been put on sale today, February 20 at 12 noon, at a price of €30 for a 2-day pass, €15 on Friday, May 19 and €25 on Saturday, May 20, plus travel expenses. distribution in the case of acquiring them online, on the Woutick ticketing platform and in the Itxina Taberna in the case of wanting to purchase them physically.

OROZKOROCK 2023

May 19-20 · Orozko (Bizkaia) · Appetizer

FRIDAY 19

Christmas / Pinpilinpussies / The Tiki Phantoms / Silk / John Dealer And The Coconuts

SATURDAY 20

Su Ta Gar / Rodeo / Capsule / Lukiek / Stand up! / K.Billy & Go-Freak