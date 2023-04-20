Orsa Jj4, the Order of Veterinarians of Trentino against euthanasia: “No member causes the death of the animal”

The reminder concerns all professional veterinarians enrolled in the register of the Province of Trento: “Do not hire no initiative that could cause the death of the subject for euthanasia“. The subject in question is theOrsa Jj4captured in the night between 17 and 18 April after having attacked and killed the 26-year-old Andrea Papi last April 5 on the paths of Monte Peller. Trentino and its president Maurizio Fugatti have issued an ordinance for the culling of the bear, currently suspended by the Tar. The Tribunal will meet on 11 May to decide, after having received Ispra’s opinion. In the meantime, however, theOrder of Veterinarians from the province of Trento intervenes e opposes euthanasia, the practice identified to kill the bear in the event of a green light from the TAR. In particular, the Order notes that “lo health state of specimen Jj4 does not justify emergency euthanasia”, but “an overall analysis of the management of bears present in the provincial territory is required”. Furthermore, reports the Order, “they are not disclosed at the moment dangers towards the population“.

Jj4 she-bear has been in captivity in the wildlife area since Monday night Casteller, waiting for a decision to be made on its fate: slaughter or transfer outside the Region, even abroad. “The mode of felling scheduled for bear Jj4, if the Tar gives the go-ahead, it is euthanasiawhich is the tool that is also used for pets when they reach the end of their life”, explained the director of the Civil Protection, Forestry and Wildlife Department of the Province of Trento yesterday, Raffaele De Col. “This – added De Col – is the tool that we have identified to be able to cause less suffering to the animal. There is no option to shootwhich is used only for killing in conditions of immediate danger”.

To practice euthanasia, however, you need a veterinarian. And the Trentino Order now takes sides urging all registered professionals not to practice it. The Order, in a note, specifies that “there was not no comparison neither with the president of the Order, nor with other veterinary professionals delegated on the subject, and therefore there cannot have been no sharing on the expressed opinion by the governor.” In other words, the president of the Fugatti Province has reckoned without the innkeeper: he ordered the slaughter with euthanasia without consulting any vets. “The mother of poor Andrea Papi, with a heartfelt answer, and the Order of Veterinarians of Trentino, with a technical-scientific answerthey said of do not kill the bear Jj4″, underlines the national president of the Anti-vivisection League, Gianluca Felicettiwho spoke from the headquarters of Lav Italia in Trento.