He remembers pushing her, then nothing

The 47-year-old arrested for the murder of the mother of the tiktoker Donato De Caprio admitted the argument but would not remember anything of those moments.

Stephanie Russolillo

Stephanie Russolillothe 47-year-old under arrest for the death of Giant Rosethe 73rd mother of the tiktoker and butcher Donato De Caprio, would have no recollection of what happened yesterday: he admitted having pushed the old woman during an argument but his memory would have blocked, and then restarted directly when he was already on the stairs, outside the apartment. To report it to Fanpage.it is his lawyer, the lawyer Raffaello Scelsi; the cause of the dispute it would have been some missing mail: the 73-year-old allegedly accused the 47-year-old of the theft. Since this morning Stefania Russolillo has been in the women’s prison of Pozzuoli on charges of murder, the validation hearing and the date of the autopsy have not yet been set.

Stefania Russolillo’s lawyer: “She suffers from anxiety-depressive disorders”

The lawyer, in denying that his client confessed to the crime, also specifies that there would have been no previous disagreement between the two. “THEyou were Mrs. Gigante called my client at her home, complained about the disappearance of the mail and accused her of having stolen it. This is why the dispute broke out. Before that moment their relations had always been normal, neighborly; indeed, Russolillo often helped the 73-year-old. My client suffers from strong anxiety-depressive disorders, she is 100% disabled for this reason and is followed by neuro specialists of the First Polyclinic, as well as having serious problems with myasthenia“.

Murder of Rosa Gigante: the wound to the head and the cable around the neck

The woman’s body was found around 1pm yesterday in her home; she had a head wound, caused by an impact, presumably with a blunt object, a wire at the height of the neck, partially burned clothes and burn marks on her hands and abdomen; according to investigators, whoever killed her then tried to burn her body, presumably using flammable liquid. Russolillo’s husband called the police; the 47-year-old was in her house when the agents of the Flying Squad and the Pianura police station arrived.

The lawyer of the De Caprio family: “The neighbor did not act alone, there were two”

According to a testimony collected by Hilarry Sedu, lawyer of the De Caprio family, the 47-year-old would not have acted alone: ​​in the moments of the murder she would have been seen together with another person, who may have helped her in the attack and in the attempt to burn the body.

“Stefania Russolillo was attacked – explains the lawyer Scelsi to Fanpage.it – so much so that it has some scratches. She remembers pushing Rosa Gigante and running away. No hammers, no objects appear to have been used. We are awaiting the autopsy exam, for the moment the 73-year-old could also have hit her head. There are also doubts about the attempt to burn her body: the time frame was too short to try to light the fire. It remains a hypothesis, we will wait for the autopsy and the formulation of the charges“.