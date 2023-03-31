Home World Oscar Pistorius, the South African former paralympic athlete jailed for murdering his girlfriend, denied probation
Oscar Pistorius, the South African former paralympic athlete jailed for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013, was denied probation on Friday. At the time Pistorius defended himself by saying that he had mistaken her for a thief who entered the house.

Pistorius is 36 years old and a well-known former Paralympic champion. In 2012 he too participated in the London Olympics, the first athlete to participate without lower limbs, with prostheses. He is serving a 13-year sentence in prison: he was authorized to ask for probation having served more than half of his sentence.

