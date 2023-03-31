Moise Kean could leave the Juventus in summer. On the Italian there are two Turkish teams that could present an offer in the summer. Juventus are reflecting on the fate of Moise. The bianconeri still believe in the boy who was picked up for millions by Everton. However, he expects more from him in terms of performance. Too many times the player has not given the hoped-for contribution. The attacker question is not the only one that holds court in the Juventus house that continues to monitor the incoming market.

Zakaria away from Juventus: 80%

There is an important twist in the matter Zakaria which could help the market for Juventus. According to Gazzetta dello SportChelsea would have contacted the Juventus club asking for a discount to redeem the Swiss. The original agreement provided for a redemption of 32 million between the fixed part (28) and bonuses (4). Now the two companies could return to discuss. Juventus has every interest in getting rid of the Swiss who would bring fresh money into the club’s coffers.

Kean away from Juventus: 50%

Moise Kean and the Juventus They’ve always had a troubled relationship. This season Allegri has tried to relaunch the attacker, receiving timid signals. In an interview with Sports CourierKean himself declared that he had radically changed his way of approaching football, leaving behind the unprofessional behavior that had characterized the first part of his career. However, the road to becoming a staple of Juve still seems to be far away. For this reason, a farewell at the end of the season is not excluded. Besiktas and Galatasaray have focused on him. It is possible that at the end of the season these teams present an offer. It will then be up to the management to decide whether to give the attacker away again.

Maehle to Juventus: 35%

The Juventus it might come back up in the summer Joakim Maehle for the right side. The Dane was blocked by Atalanta in January, but plans could change in the summer. In fact, Danish is not considered a fixed point. For this reason, the two companies could return to talk in the summer. Allegri likes the flexibility of the Dane, capable of playing on both flanks. The di him can be a relatively low-cost reinforcement to plug an important hole in the squad.

Zubeldia alla Juventus: 15%

The Juventus for the defense he targeted another player. It’s about Igor ZubeldiaSpanish centre-back for Real Sociedad. The player’s contract expires in 2024 and at the moment there are no signs of renewal. Juventus, always attentive to the Iberian market, closely follows the evolution of the story. Zubeldia is a growing player who could leave for around 15 million euros in the summer. He can represent an interesting option for next season’s defense.

Dominguez alla Juventus: 15%

Among the many names followed for next season’s midfield, the name of Nicholas Dominguez. The Argentine has not yet renewed his contract with Bologna and could inevitably end up on the market in the summer. Milan have also been talking about the player for some time, but there hasn’t been any kind of meeting at the moment. His name therefore remains suspended among the possible candidates for next season, even if in the second row compared to other players.

David Luciani