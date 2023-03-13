Oscar night 2023 (THE SPECIAL – THE QUIZ – THE NOMINATED FILMS – THE NOMINATED ACTORS – THE NOMINATED ACTRESSES) has ended. Best Movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, which takes home a total of 7 statuettes (including director, original screenplay and leading actress, statuette that goes to Michelle Yeoh. Also the Oscar awards for supporting actor and actress: Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis). The Oscar for Best Actor goes to Brendan Fraser for The Whale. Pinocchio by Guillermo Del Toro was awarded in the Best Animated Film category. It wins in the best foreign film category Nothing new on the western front. No Oscar for Alice Rohrwacher’s short, The pupils. The Italian director and screenwriter arrived at the Dolby Theater together with Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón, who is producing the short film. Not even Aldo Signoretti, the great Italian master candidate with Mark Coulier and Jason Baird for Elvismade it to win the Academy Award for Best Makeup (went to the make-up artist team of The Whale). Opening host Jimmy Kimmel addressed Slapgate, without naming Will Smith and said, “Do like last year, absolutely nothing.” This year’s red carpet (I LOOK) was not red but champagne colored. Glenn Close was unable to attend because she was positive for Covid while Lady Gaga surprisingly sang her Oscar-nominated song, Hold My Hand, receiving a standing ovation (like colleague Rihanna). Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize winning Pakistani activist, was present as executive producer of Stranger at the Gate, included among the finalists for the best short documentary. John Travolta cried remembering Olivia Newton-John, who passed away last August.

