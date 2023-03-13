Nothing has been going well since his Masters final last year for Ruud, who has failed to win back-to-back matches in his last four tournament appearances in 2023. The latest disappointment came on Sunday, with a defeat without soul of the Norwegian against Cristian Garin (6-4, 7-6) in the third round of Indian Wells, with 29 unforced errors, including 20 on his favorite weapon in the forehand.