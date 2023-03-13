Home Sports What’s happening to Casper Ruud?
What’s happening to Casper Ruud?

Nothing has been going well since his Masters final last year for Ruud, who has failed to win back-to-back matches in his last four tournament appearances in 2023. The latest disappointment came on Sunday, with a defeat without soul of the Norwegian against Cristian Garin (6-4, 7-6) in the third round of Indian Wells, with 29 unforced errors, including 20 on his favorite weapon in the forehand.

Is he paying the price for a particular program there after an exhibition campaign in December with Nadal in South America, then in January in Abu Dhabi? “ I had two weeks of training and rest in February, and since Acapulco last week, my season has really started”he said during his pre-tournament press conference.

For now, it still hasn’t really started for the finalist of Roland-Garros and the US Open last year. And in Miami, he will soon have to defend the points of his final last year, lost against Carlos Alcaraz.

