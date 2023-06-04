Osimhen scores the penalty. Then the scudetto party – breaking latest news

8.03 pm – 70′ — Turk takes center stage

In the 66th minute Turk denies Anguissam a double with a great right-footed volley from Osimhen’s cross, and in the 70th minute Gaetano, as soon as he enters, tries immediately: he finds space in the area and looks for a right-footed shot, Turk realizes and rejects.

20:00 – 68′ — Inside Gaetano and Raspadori

Zielinski and Elmas exit

19:57 – 64′ — Osimhen scores the penalty

Impeccable serve by the Nigerian, who reached 26 points in this championship.

19:55 – 62′ — Osimhen wins a penalty

Foul by Murru who gets booked. He overwhelmed Osimhen in the area

19:54 – 60′ — Osimhen occasion

Zielinski serves Osimhen only in front of Turk: the Nigerian shoots sensationally high, only then is offside signaled.

Ore 19:50 – 57′ — Meret saves her Malagrida

Again an excellent hole from Gabbiadini who serves Malagrida: the young player, who has just entered, arrives in the area and looks for the shot to cross: Meret is good at repelling with his body.

In the 53rd minute Kvaratskhelia tried again to verticalize for Osimhen, only just beyond the halfway point, but the Nigerian reached out and touched the ball awkwardly on the back. Wasted opportunity for the Azzurri.

Yet another corner kick for Napoli: the ball was hit short and then went to Elmas: a blow from distance with the ball landing wide on the back.

19:38 – Off to the recovery

Enter the young Malagrida for Gunter in Sampdoria. The blucerchiati kick the first ball.

7.35 pm – Spalletti: “it will be difficult to break away from all this”

To the microphones of Dazn, during the interval, Luciano Spalletti admitted: «It will be difficult to detach yourself from everything, even from the little things. They are all involved in this celebration, Naples and Naples have taught them how to celebrate, what happiness is, they have made an important investment in football for the future: many children now love Naples».

7.30 pm – Armani: «When I think of Naples I think of beauty»

(Monica Scozzafava) In the interval Giorgio Armani is on the field with de Laurentiis. To the stylist, icon of style in the world. the cast of Maradona’s left foot is donated. Adl: “Since he’s been with us, our shirts are more beautiful”. Armani: Â«When I think of Naples I think of beautyÂ».

19:18 – End of the first half

In the 43rd minute Osimhen acts as a bank for Elmas who in the area fires a right-footed shot deflected for a corner. On the developments of the corner, the Nigerian heads to the side.

Maradona sings the same, but the match is anything but exciting

Napoli continues to get the ball rolling better, but Sampdoria’s defense closes off every space well. See also Winter storm hits the US, homeless are getting tougher - Video - Chinagw

In the 24th minute Gabbiadini and Quagliarella tried again, with the forward’s header from Campania going just wide. The San Paolo crowd sings regardless of the pace – not too high – of the match. Shortly before, Osimhen had sent a header over Zielinski’s corner.

The great ex tries in the 18th minute: Gabbiadini searches in the area Quagliarella who tries to turn with the right, but doesn’t get there for a while. It’s a goal kick.

6.49 pm – Mayor Manfredi in the front row, maxi screens in the squares

(Monica Scozzafava) In the front row in the Maradona stadium authority stand is the mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi, protagonist of the organization of today’s party. Nine meetings between the Municipality and the prefecture, organization of the security service trying not to leave anything to chance. In the most important squares of the city – piazza Municipio, piazza Mercato, Quartieri Spagnoli and Scampia – there are maxi screens where fans who have not been able to get tickets will see the second half of the match (courtesy of Dazn and the League) and the party that will start at 9 pm. Manfredi: Â« The Napoli championship has acted as a catalyst for a city that is experiencing a phase of great rebirth. There isn’t a free place in Neapolitan hotels and bed and breakfasts, Naples has boosted the economy and makes us all very proud. Since March we have begun to organize this great party and everything is taking place in an orderly manner». Maxi screens also in ten municipalities in the province.

In the 14th minute Kvaratskhelia enters the center from the left and takes a good corner kick. There are no immediate developments, then Rincon commits a foul on the Georgian – a slap on the back of the neck – and a good free-kick arrives for the Azzurri.

Little conviction for the two teams so far. In the 7th minute, another good play by Kvaratskhelia is recorded on the left: the Georgian reaches the back and tries to cross towards Osimhen who, however, is late.

In this phase there is an opportunity for Napoli: central gallop from Anguissa in the 3′, assist for Kvaratskhelia and the Georgian who sinks for Zielinski: left foot from an excellent high position. Shortly after Osimhen calls Turk to the exit.

18:31 – The teams enter the field

18:28 – The choreography of the ultras: Totò, Troisi, Daniele, De Filippo and the Gulf

The gulf of Naples and then the faces that have made the artistic history of the city, from Totò to Eduardo, from Massimo Troisi to Pino Daniele. Also symbolic places of the city. The curves of the Maradona stadium in Naples have prepared a choreography never organized before. The ultras of the various acronyms of organized cheering stayed at work all night to better organize the spaces with a map of the seats. The echo of the choreography will rebound from square to square and will be re-proposed during the live Rai of the party which will start after the delivery of the Champion d’Italia trophy to Luciano Spalletti’s team. See also Schedule Serbian Open second day | Sport

18:22 – The emotion of Quagliarella, true Neapolitan

(Monica Scozzafava) Fabio Quagliarella has excited eyes. While he warms up on the pitch with his Sampdoria, and around him he observes the blue colored stadium, boiling with enthusiasm. It could be his last game in Serie A, it’s nice that he plays in what was his home for years, now dressed up for the party. One more protagonist.

18:19 – Kvara best player, Kim and Osimhen defender and forward of the year

(Monica Scozzafava) Sports director Giuntoli, at the end credits, takes the last scene by rewarding his jewels Kim (he too destined for other shores) and Osimhen, respectively best defender and striker in Serie A. Then the CEO of the Serie A league Siervo rewards Kvara as the best player in the league

18:13 – The stage is ready for the party

(Monica Scozzafava) The stage has already been set up for the party which will start after the match against Sampdoria and the award ceremony. The belly of the Maradona stadium has been equipped with make-up rooms and hairdressing rooms for VIP guests. From Stefano De Martino who will lead the show to Belen Rodriguez to rapper Luche, Nino D’Angelo, Silvio Orlando and many others.

18:07 – A choir also for Giorgio Armani

(Monica Scozzafava) The designer Giorgio Armani, a longtime friend of the de Laurentiis family, has made his way through a cordon of law enforcement by selling his EA7 brand for the entire technical line. The fans also dedicated a choir to him, which lent itself to many photos and selfies

6.05 pm – Spalletti is the best coach in the championship

(Monica Scozzafava) President De Laurentiis is in the locker room with the team while Luciano Spalletti has been called onto the pitch to receive the first prize of the evening. He is the “Best coach in the league” and receives the Cup. Excited, he probably wears the blue overalls for the last time. “Thank you, this cup belongs to all my collaborators and my players.”

18:05 – The authorities arrived as early as 16

(Monica Scozzafava) A great open-air show where the game becomes collateral. The authority grandstand of the Maradona stadium is manned from 4 pm for the arrival of Aurelio de Laurentiis’ VIP guests. From authorities such as mayor Manfredi to the prefect Palomba to the commissioner Giuliani Minister of sport Abodi. See also China-Europe freight train (Xinxiang-Western Europe) is launched for the first time, and the freight time will be reduced by 60% _ Securities Times

18:02 – The guest list

Among the guests at tonight’s party at the Maradona stadium, De Laurentiis announced, Â«there will be many actors, from Silvio Orlando to Alessandro Siani, from Francesco Paolantoni to Biagio Izzo. Then Marisa Laurito, Serena Autieri, Gigi D’Alessio, Avitabile, Arisa, Emma and the beautiful and talented Noah from Tel AvivÂ». Among the public also Giorgio Armani, who arrived in the Campania capital in the early afternoon.

5.53 pm – Ferlaino celebrates the Scudetto by visiting Diego Armando Maradona

And speaking of the Scudetto 33 years ago, the 92-year-old engineer Corrado Ferlaino, the president who brought Diego Maradona to Naples and won the first two Tricolors, an Italian Super Cup, two Italian Cups and a UEFA Cup, is in Buenos Aires to attend the last match of this championship and to celebrate the third championship spiritually close to the Pibe de oro. In fact, before kick-off, Ferlaino entered the cemetery of Jardin Bellavista, where the Argentine champion rests next to his parents. “My trip to Buenos Aires is due to thank those who have given a lot to my Napoli and have made my city happy for years with its wonderful fans,” he explained to the agency. Ansa.

17:41 – De Laurentiis: “Let’s enjoy the party, then think about Spalletti”

The Scudetto at Napoli was “a great emotion”. So Aurelio De Laurentiis, president of the blue, today on Tg1. A tricolor expected over 30 years that should be “dedicated above all to the city, to all Neapolitans and fans, in Italy and in the world“. On the choice of the next coach, after Luciano Spalletti’s farewell, he explained: «It takes time, coolness and patience. Let’s enjoy the party tonight, then we have the whole month of June to relaxarm ourselves with the right weapons and face this problem that we have already solved so many times, because we have been in Europe for 14 years, the only Italian teamÂ».

5.25 pm – The long championship celebration and Spalletti’s farewell