OTHER CONSUMPTION Rising fuel prices. From today the obligation to display the regional average price – News

According to the analysis conducted by Altroconsumo, the arrival of the summer holidays has also led to sharp increases in the price of fuel. Between 1 June and 26 July 2023, on the motorway, the average daily price of petrol increased by 2.8%, while diesel increased by 2.5%.

From the beginning of June until the first half of July 2023, fuel prices grew moderately, and in all Italian regions there was an alternation of days with rising prices followed by falls. The general increase instead became more marked from the second half of July.

If we consider the ordinary road network, in Lombardy at the beginning of June the average value for the price per liter of petrol was 1.812 euros, against 1.885 on 26 July 2023. More than 7 cents per liter more in a few weeks, i.e. a percentage increase of 4%.

The picture worsens if motorways are taken into consideration: the average price of petrol on 1st June last was equal to 1.9 euros per liter (in relation to the “self” mode), while after about two months the average 26 July 2023 is equal to 1.954 euro per litre, with an increase of 2.8%.

The price of diesel is also on the rise. In Lazio, for example, at the beginning of June the average value for diesel was equal to 1.65 euros per litre, while at the end of July the average price was equal to 1.726 euros per litre, with a growth of 4.6% .

As regards the situation on the motorways, the average price of diesel in “self” mode went from 1.769 euros per liter on 1st June to 1.813 euros per liter on 26th July. The increase, in this case, is approximately 2.5%. In the meantime, from 1 August 2023, the rule that imposes the obligation to publish the average regional prices at the plants enters into force.