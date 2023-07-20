Home » Others stuck in a cable car during a storm in Croatia | Info
Others stuck in a cable car during a storm in Croatia

A severe storm hit Croatia yesterday, three people were killed and dozens were injured.

A severe storm hit Croatia yesterday, three people were killed and dozens were injured.

Source: TikTok/screenshot/dojson22

Northern and central Croatia and Slavonia were hit by a devastating storm on Wednesday afternoon, and strong wind and heavy rain created chaos in Zagreb, while three people died. There are 60 injured in Zagreb alone.

Thunderstorms affected the area of ​​Varaždin and Krapina-Zagorje counties as well as Zagreb, Samobor, Čakovec and Bjelovar – trees were knocked down on roads and electric poles, roofs lifted, announced the Directorate of Civil Protection of Croatia, Hina reported. The county center 112 Zagreb received about 1,000 calls, and in the area of ​​Zagreb and Zagreb County there were over 1,300 interventions by on-call and communal services.

In Zagreb, three people were killed, while dozens of people were slightly injured.

A video of a few seconds appeared on social networks, showing a group of people in a cabin, which was hit by a lot of trouble.

00:09 Storm of zicars Source: TikTok/dojson22

Source: TikTok/dojson22

(World)

