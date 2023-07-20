Europe’s energy startups raise 380 million euros in one year

Installation of solar panels by the German start-up Enpal. Enpal

Europe’s startups in the field of energy software are currently receiving a lot of attention from investors.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has helped lawmakers and VCs refocus on renewable energy.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Europe’s energy software startups are having a sunny moment. Falling renewable energy costs, the spread of electric vehicles and Russia’s war on Ukraine have accelerated the move away from fossil fuels in recent years.

But problems with renewable energy fluctuations, difficulties in balancing grid demand and labor shortages to install heat pumps and solar panels have yet to be resolved. Investors are confident that energy software could be the solution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

