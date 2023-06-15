by palermotoday.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Note- This press release was published in full as an external contribution. This content is therefore not an article produced by the editorial staff of PalermoToday “As representatives of the M5S, we have an inescapable commitment to the citizens who have dedicated their…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Aiello (M5s): “Our motion to ask the government to increase minimum pensions” appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it».