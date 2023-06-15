Real Madrid, the post Benzema comes from Inter! Church affair: what Juve is asking for

Important news of transfer market they could relate l’Inter, with sirens arriving for the big names in the Nerazzurri squad. After reaching the Champions League final against Manchester City, the value and interest in many players coached by Inzaghi has grown dramatically, among all the name of lautaro martinez appeals to many clubs, especially one: the Real Madrid.

⚫🔵 Lautaro Martinez ideal replacement for Benzema at Real Madrid

As reported by Sports world the Spanish club is serious and would be ready to attack the Argentine striker. Lautaroin fact, it would seem to fall within the names of the two great objectives and desires of the coach Charles Ancelotti. The Italian coach, in addition to dreaming Mbappesees in Taurus the perfect substitute for Karim Benzema, who left the blancos. The Argentine, on the other hand, would be honored to be able to play for a big club like Real, full of history and victories.

⚪⚫ Does Chiesa leave Juventus? Set the price

Many negotiations also underway at home Juventus. A possible revolution that could see key players, and who seemed to be the team’s staples, questioned by the management. One of them is Frederick Church.

According to the latest transfer market updates, Federico Chiesa is no longer non-transferable for Juventus. Should an important offer arrive – which exceeds i 40 million – the Juventus striker could leave. The player draws the Premier Leagueespecially the Manchester Unitedbut which has not currently started any negotiations.

🔴⚫ Milan, Orsolini from Bologna is aiming for the attack

Offensive wingers who will also be protagonists for the transfer market of the Milan. The Rossoneri need to strengthen the attacking department of Pegs with a new right side, given the not excellent performance of Messiah in the last season.

The player identified by the Rossoneri management seems to be that of Riccardo Orsolini. The Italian winger will most likely leave the Bologna in this transfer window, seen the contract expiring in June 2024 and the player’s will not to renew it. There are many clubs interested in Orsolini, including Lazio, Napoli, Fiorentina e Fenerbahce.

The deal – given the contract close to expiry – could close below 20 million euros. The rush to purchase Orsolini it has just begun.