Outbound travel is about to resume.

On December 26, the “Overall Plan for the Implementation of “Class B and B Management” for New Coronavirus Infection” was released, requiring the orderly resumption of outbound travel by Chinese citizens in accordance with the international epidemic situation and various service guarantee capabilities.

In addition, nucleic acid testing and centralized isolation for all staff after entry will be cancelled. Those who have a normal health declaration and no abnormality in the routine quarantine at the customs port can be released to enter the society. The number control measures for international passenger flights such as “five ones” and passenger load factor restrictions will be cancelled.

The search volume for outbound travel has soared, and these places are popular

After the news was released, the search volume of outbound travel on the travel platform skyrocketed instantly.

Qunar platform data shows that within 15 minutes after the news was released, the instantaneous search volume for international air tickets increased by 7 times, and the popular destinations were Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

According to Ctrip data, within half an hour of the release, searches for popular overseas destinations on the Ctrip platform have increased by 10 times year-on-year.

For many outbound destinations that were popular before the epidemic, the search interest began to increase significantly during the Spring Festival period of the Year of the Tiger in 2023. Ctrip data shows that Macau, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and the United Kingdom have become the top ten destinations with the fastest growing search volume. The search volume for products related to outbound and group tours during the Spring Festival has soared 6 times.

According to data from the same journey travel platform, after the news was released, the search volume of international air tickets on the entire platform increased by 850% instantaneously; the search volume of visas increased by 10 times instantaneously. The top three overseas destinations that Chinese tourists pay most attention to are: Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. The most searched destinations for outbound flights are mainly Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul, Los Angeles and Singapore. The main search users for outbound travel are from Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou.

The overall price of machine wine for outbound travel is expected to fall

It is worth noting that although the total amount of China‘s outbound travel has been sluggish since the outbreak, the per capita consumption of outbound tourists has not fallen but has risen. Ctrip data shows that in the past six months, the per capita spending on outbound air tickets and high-star hotels in the mainland has increased by 64% and 40% respectively compared with before the epidemic.

Fang Zexi, an industry analyst at Ctrip Research Institute, believes that with the recovery of the tourism supply side and the control of inflation by major global economies, the overall price of machine wine for outbound travel is expected to fall back to the pre-epidemic level; however, due to the recovery of supply-side facilities and manpower There are still short-term constraints, so it will still take some time for the price to fall back.

But from a local point of view, the per capita spending of high-star hotels in Asian countries has declined. According to Ctrip data, the prices of five-star hotels in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and other countries in the past six months have dropped by 20-30% compared with the prices before the epidemic. For example, the per capita spending of five-star hotels in Thailand and Vietnam has dropped by about 20% compared with the same period in 2019; the price of five-star hotels in Malaysia has dropped by 30%; Japan and South Korea have dropped by about 20%.

Lan Xiang, director of Qunar Big Data Research Institute, analyzed that the adjustment of entry-exit policies will help promote the orderly recovery of international flights, and the number of inbound and outbound passengers will rebound in the short term. With the gradual normalization of the supply and demand relationship of inbound and outbound air tickets, the overall price of international air tickets will gradually decrease. However, compared with the average price before the epidemic, the current international air ticket prices are still at a high level, and it will take some time for the overall international flights to return to normal levels. For routes with a large number of flights, such as Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, air ticket prices may rise. With the implementation of the policy and the restoration of the operating capacity of airlines, the summer of 2023 may usher in the peak of entry and exit.

Press the “accelerator button” for the recovery of outbound tourism

It is worth noting that there are still certain restrictions on the “supply side” of visas in the short term. A Ctrip visa official said that the current issue of new or expired passports is still mainly for business, study abroad, and visiting relatives; most overseas countries have opened visa processing, but due to the domestic epidemic situation, many consulates have insufficient staff to apply for visas. Delay.

But even so, the enthusiasm of Chinese users for outbound travel is still uncontrollable. According to Ctrip visa data, since December 7, the number of overseas visa applications has increased by more than 12 times compared with last year. Singapore, Japan, South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and other countries are more popular in applying for visas.

Fang Zeqian believes that the release of the new regulations has ensured a smoother environment for cross-border travel from the policy level, and will effectively mobilize tourists’ willingness to travel. The spring of outbound travel has arrived.

The “Annual Report on China‘s Outbound Tourism Development (2022-2023)” recently released by the China Tourism Academy shows that from 2020 to 2022, the number of outbound tourists in my country will decrease by 400 million, and outbound tourism will be severely damaged. The restart of outbound tourism inspired by the new policy will effectively restore tourists’ confidence and release the backlog of outbound tourism demand during the epidemic. The implementation of the new policy will press the “accelerator button” for the recovery of outbound tourism.

[Responsible editor: Xu Dan]