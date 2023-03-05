The bomb was used a few weeks ago in the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine

The Russians used it for the first time in Ukraine a new powerful guided bomb weighing 1.5 tons designed to hit highly protected targets at a distance up to 40km thanks to its 1,010 kg of high explosive: reports the sito Defense Expressciting anonymous sources.

It’s about the bomba planante UPAB-1500Bfirst shown in Russia in 2019.

It is not known what the target was. 5.05 meters long with a diameter of 40 centimeters, the bomb can be dropped up to 15 km of an altitude.

The bomb was used a few weeks ago in the region of Chernihivin the north of Ukraine.