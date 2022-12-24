Source Title: Overseas Talents in Beijing Launched the First Global Promotion Conference and Released More than 2,000 Jobs

The launching ceremony of the 12th Overseas Talents Beijing Tour and the first global promotion meeting was successfully held in the form of webcast recently. More than 2,000 talent introduction positions from 126 employers in Beijing, including universities, hospitals, scientific research institutions and enterprises, are released to the world. The event was hosted by the Beijing Overseas Scholars Center and attracted more than 13,000 overseas talents from more than 10 countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Russia to participate online. According to reports, this event will hold a series of activities in a combination of online and offline to create a systematic and full-chain talent innovation service platform. The online activities focus on Beijing's key industries for innovation and development, and hold global presentations by topic and region, introducing Beijing's policy of encouraging overseas talents to come to Beijing for innovation and entrepreneurship in an integrated manner for overseas talents, and releasing policies on attracting talents, jobs and talents in Beijing's jurisdiction We will build an online contact platform to help overseas talents match job needs in a timely manner and smooth their way back home; offline activities invite overseas talents to Beijing through park inspections, technology visits, policy Q&As, and seminars and exchanges. The positions announced in the event mainly cover core areas of innovation and development such as electronic information, biomedicine, energy conservation and new energy, and new materials, as well as professional fields such as culture and art, humanities and social sciences. Some employers also introduced information such as unit conditions, job requirements, number of jobs, and salaries.

