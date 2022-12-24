People’s Daily Online, Beijing, December 24 (Yin Xingyun) On December 23, the 37th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC Beijing Municipal Committee was held, and the Beijing Municipal Government’s report on the 5th meeting of the 13th CPPCC Beijing Municipal Committee was held. A report on the handling of the proposal since then. This year, the Beijing municipal government system has undertaken a total of 1,277 proposals, accounting for 85.4% of the total number of proposals in the city, all of which have been processed on schedule, and the resolution and absorption rate of the proposed opinions reached 87.5%.

Handling proposals is an inherent requirement for the government to perform its duties for the people, and it is an institutional arrangement for building consensus to do a good job in government work. The relevant person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Government said that in the past five years, the municipal government has consciously accepted the democratic supervision of the CPPCC, coordinated the handling of proposals, and promoted the high-quality development of the capital and the improvement of the people’s sense of happiness through high-quality handling. Since the current session, the mayor has presided over the executive meeting of the municipal government for five consecutive years and handed over the proposals collectively, requiring all undertaking units to improve their political positions and do a good job in the handling work with the best standards. The deputy mayors took the lead in handling key proposals. This year, around 15 key party proposals and 37 key supervision proposals of CPPCC leaders in 6 categories, we strengthened overall guidance, reviewed and responded to opinions, and participated in key proposal handling consultation meetings to jointly discuss and co-organize, Concentrate. In the face of the new situation, the municipal government has formed a closed-loop management of the whole process of standardizing the assignment, optimizing the handling, and strengthening the supervision. Expand the scope of “special affairs and special handling”, and transfer 5 proposals related to the Winter Olympics and 28 proposals related to the epidemic to city leaders for reference, and promote the timely transformation of relevant opinions and suggestions into effective policy measures. In light of the actual work at the end of the term, the General Office of the Municipal Government and the CPPCC Proposal Committee will jointly organize and carry out the “review” of the handling work, and urge the undertaking units to comprehensively sort out the handling work since the current session and fulfill their commitments.

Looking back on the past five years, new historic changes have taken place in the capital Beijing. The relevant person in charge of the municipal government said that the CPPCC has provided strong support for the government’s work and brought together a strong force; the members of the CPPCC actively advised the government and worked in the same direction, and made important contributions to promoting the improvement of the government’s work and improving the level of governance modernization. contribute. Among them, employment, social security, housing, education, medical care and other people’s livelihood issues are the focus of the committee members’ attention. The municipal government, in conjunction with the processing of relevant proposals, will focus on promoting more adequate and higher-quality employment, and take the lead in building a social security system that is unified in urban and rural areas and covers all people. Continuously implement the preschool education action plan, and firmly and orderly promote the “double reduction” work in the compulsory education stage. Improve the urban and rural medical and health systems, and implement a comprehensive reform of the separation of medicines and the linkage of medical consumption. At the same time, the municipal government also earnestly studied and actively adopted the opinions and suggestions of the committee members on the implementation of the general plan, “reorganization and promotion”, and the construction of urban sub-centers, and the handling of proposals has achieved remarkable results.

