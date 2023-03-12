Home World Padova won the wheelchair basketball tournament in Banja Luka | Sport
World

Padova won the wheelchair basketball tournament in Banja Luka | Sport

by admin
Padova won the wheelchair basketball tournament in Banja Luka | Sport

On Friday and Saturday, the qualifying tournament “Eurocup 1” was played, organized by KKI Vrbas.

Source: KKI Vrbas

Padova Milenijum Basket players defeated the KKI Vrbas team in the last round of the “Eurocup 1” qualifying round with a score of 56:48 (17:10, 19:6, 12:9, 8:23) and thus took first place in the tournament, which is in Friday and Saturday played in the Borik hall in Banja Luka.

The team from Italy will play in the final tournament of Eurocup 1, the runner-up Cologne 99 will appear in the final four of Eurocup 2, while London 99, which finished third, will play in Eurocup 3.

I am very satisfied with the organization, we tried to fulfill all the tasks in which we succeeded. I am also satisfied with the result because this is a much stronger ranking of the competition and now we are moving towards new obligations. I want to thank Mr. Technical Delegate Luke de Nock, the referees, the staff who took care of the statistics, the volunteers and all the fans who followed this competition“, said Marinko Umičević, president of KKI Vrbas.

See also  2022 No. 10 Typhoon Scorpio Latest News No. 10 Typhoon Scorpio Path Map Future Trends-Minnan.com

The ideal five were chosen: Ahmed Raurahi (Padua), Charlie McIntyre (London), Abdelgani Buganja (Padua), Bulut Kodal (Cologne 99) and Ante Štimac (KKI Vrbas), and they were presented with plaques by Slađana Golić and Dragan Bajić, who were the promoters of this tournament.

Follow all the sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

You may also like

Milenko Bošnjaković after the match Borac Tuzla sati...

Nikola Jokić the best draft pick after Michael...

“Is your marriage business finished?”

Cutro, thousands in procession. The tears and anger...

Zejna about placement on PZE 23 and Luke...

rajiv van la para spits a red star...

LIVE TMW – Juve, Allegri: “We can go...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 12 March...

Tajani, mission to Israel: “The solution for peace...

Kija Kockar spied on Slobo Radanović in marriage...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy