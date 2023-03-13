Home World Pajaro River breach forces about 1,700 to evacuate | Monterey Bay Communities | Flooding
World

Pajaro River breach forces about 1,700 to evacuate | Monterey Bay Communities | Flooding

by admin
Pajaro River breach forces about 1,700 to evacuate | Monterey Bay Communities | Flooding

Floodwaters inundated the area and triggered an immediate evacuation order for the Monterey Bay Community. The picture is a schematic diagram. (Shutterstock)

[The Epoch Times, March 13, 2023](The Epoch Times reporter Yin Ruina compiled a report) After an atmospheric river swept through California, the Pajaro River (Pajaro River) levee burst in the early morning of last Saturday (March 11). Floodwaters inundated the area and triggered an immediate evacuation order for the Monterey Bay Community.

Residents near the breach have been ordered to evacuate immediately to avoid “immediate threat to life”. About 1,700 Pajaro residents were forced to evacuate, according to the Associated Press. Evacuation orders were issued for 8,500 residents in Monterey County.

The Pajaro River is less than 15 miles from the small town of Soquel, where as many as 300 residents were cut off from a major road by rainwater. Nearly 40,000 PG&E customers on the Central Coast were without power due to the storm, KSBW 8 reported.

As of 7:49 a.m. that morning, the California National Guard had been called in to assist with the Pajaro River emergency, helping with 56 rescues, according to the California National Guard’s Twitter account.

A video released showed a California National Guard soldier pulling a man out of a submerged car. In the video, water appears to have soaked into the bottom of the steering wheel.

“The worst has unfortunately come for Pajaro. Tonight, my heart aches for the families in this community,” Monterey County Councilman Luis Alejo told KSBW 8. ◇

Responsible editor: Song Jiayi

You may also like

Udinese Market | Maldini’s offer to get to...

Željko Obradović replied to Duško Ivanović | Sports

Tars Simov se požalila fanovima na Instagram |...

«We will fight until victory»- Corriere TV

United Kingdom, controversy over Prime Minister Sunak: local...

Crac Svb, Biden: “No loss will be borne...

Died Dick Fosbury, revolutionized the high jump

the weight of the crisis of Big Tech...

Igorrr and Amenra on tour in our country

Željko Obradović apologized for Matijas Lesor attacking Filip...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy