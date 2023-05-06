Home » Palermo, a journey through the degradation of the Kalsa, eighty years after the bombs of 1943
World

Palermo, a journey through the degradation of the Kalsa, eighty years after the bombs of 1943

by admin
Palermo, a journey through the degradation of the Kalsa, eighty years after the bombs of 1943

by gds.it – ​​39 seconds ago

It is a journey into degradation unchanged for 80 years. It was created by five civic associations who photographed the delays in the recovery of fundamental and valuable pieces of the historic center of Palermo. In particular, of the Kalsa. There…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, a journey of Kalsa degradation, eighty years after the bombs of 1943 appeared 39 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  ӡ½ ־ս--th

You may also like

Challenging the Israeli narrative through art at the...

«Russians bombard Bakhmut with phosphorus munitions»- TV Courier

New York, green light to the traffic tax:...

The weight of the crown, then the smile:...

Friends previews May 6, what happens in the...

A man from Banovići was detained because of...

Revealed what the boy searched on the phone...

«Palermo among the most beautiful cities in Italy»...

Valter Tavares MVP of the Euroleague after the...

Daria Stanojević is expecting her third child Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy