Palermo, electricity returns to the offices of the regional health department

World

by admin
by livesicilia.it – ​​3 hours ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – Breakdown repaired at the Health Department of the Sicilian Region and so this morning the employees of Piazza Ottavio Ziino returned to work as normal. The plant was restored on Tuesday afternoon and tested for operation, the go-ahead this morning. The black-out The black-out caused by the failure of a component…

