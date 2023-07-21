Home » Palermo, in Borgo Nuovo the kids set fire to the school and make videos with cell phones
World

Palermo, in Borgo Nuovo the kids set fire to the school and make videos with cell phones

by admin
Palermo, in Borgo Nuovo the kids set fire to the school and make videos with cell phones

by gds.it – ​​5 minutes ago

A group of kids, perhaps pupils of the Rita Levi Montalcini comprehensive school in Borgo Nuovo, in Palermo, tried to set fire to the school. The boys also filmed the criminal action on cell phones. They destroyed in one afternoon all the work done by teachers in one school year. The school wall is gone…

