Home » Palermo, the clash over the Budget Commission ends up in the Prosecutor’s Office
World

Palermo, the clash over the Budget Commission ends up in the Prosecutor’s Office

by admin
Palermo, the clash over the Budget Commission ends up in the Prosecutor’s Office

by livesicilia.it – ​​5 seconds ago

2′ OF READING PALERMO – From political case to judicial case. The dispute over the Budget commission of the municipality of Palermo risks changing its appearance and going from being an internal clash in the city council to becoming a matter for the investigators: Ugo Forello and Giulia Argiroffi, Oso group, have in fact presented a complaint to the Public Prosecutor of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, the clash over the Budget Commission ends in the Public Prosecutor’s Office appeared 5 seconds ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Two sheiks for a diamond: the Qatari royals compete in court for the coveted Idol's Eye

You may also like

5 days before the murder, he beats a...

How Brazil nut affects health | Magazine

China Bans Underage Internet at Night: Here’s Why

CLP’s ‘Mechanical Helpers’ Ensure Reliable and Stable Power...

Russia, here is the moment of the explosions...

President Gustavo Petro Denies Accusations of Illegal Financing...

Talks in Mali between putschists and Wagner. French...

OTHER CONSUMPTION Rising fuel prices. From today the...

Borac – Austria reactions Terzić, Barski and Predragović...

Amalfi coast, clash between two boats: foreign tourist...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy