by livesicilia.it – ​​49 seconds ago

A problem reduced to a gossip story. 2′ OF READING (Roberto Puglisi) Even drugs, in the provincial vocabulary of a city, can become gossip. It is a conditioned reflex, a social excrescence that derives from a definition…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, the ‘ghosts’ of cocaine and that cruel gossip appeared 49 seconds ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».