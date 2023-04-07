Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you looking for information on ETF Fineco and do you want to know how to invest with these tools right through the bank?

Today we will see how the investment worksHow much costa buy ETFs and if it suits.

What are ETFs

Let’s start by clarifying cone are ETFs.

ETFs (exchange traded fund) are funds a passive management which are listed on the Stock Exchange and which fairly faithfully replicate the performance of a stock index or bond.

As we have said, an ETF is a passively managed fund, so this investment is in fact the opposite of active management, typical of a mutual fund.

They have significant advantages compared to these mutual funds, first of all the low costs and also the transparency, since you can have more control over your investments.

How to invest with Fineco

Among all the investment solutions offered by the bank, we also find ETFs.

In fact, Fineco allows you to invest by choosing between awide range of ETFs and ETCs: you can in fact choose from 380 ETFs to easily invest in both stock, bond and commodity indexes.

In addition to this, Fineco has also launched ETF Passive Underlyingor rather a passive strategy for investing which aims to be a new asset management strategy.

With Fineco you will be able to invest in multi-asset strategies on a selection of Amundi ETF e Lyxor ETF.

But let’s go ahead and see what Fineco offers.

Accumulation plan

Fineco offers the possibility of invest in ETFsand it does so either by choosing a single solution, i.e. placing a single order on a specific ETF, or you can do it by choosing to join a savings plan.

In this case you will invest a little at a time, and Fineco makes the piano Replay, with which you can invest a small amount automatically on one or more ETFs.

Fineco ETFs: the costs of investing

Let’s start by saying that these funds usually have gods very low running costsbetween 0.10% and 0.90%.

It is important to say that there are not trading fees for purchase orders both with single orders and through the accumulation plan.

In fact, the accumulation plan does not provide monthly costs.

Should I buy ETFs with Fineco?

We have seen in detail theFineco ETF offerand then how to buy these funds using the bank’s platform.

But are you sure it’s one convenient choice?

We have seen that there are no trading fees and commissions, so we can understand that this is an attractive investment.

Furthermore, we have seen that the offer is really very broad, so this too could be a point in favor of Fineco management.

But are you sure that invest with ETF Fineco could it really be the best solution?

In addition to banks, there are many online platforms that allow you to purchase these passively managed funds by amortizing costs.

Obviously I’m not telling you that buying ETFs through Fineco is a wrong choice, because perhaps if you already have a current account with this bank or perhaps a trusted advisor then it could prove to be a good choice.

I just wanted to explain and make you understand that there are often more alternatives than we believe or know.

You could perhaps consider both the bank and other platforms and then, after the appropriate assessments, decide which one to go to, since perhaps using some brokers you could have better conditions and perhaps lower costs.

You can start from this articlein which I explain how to invest in ETFs, and continue here, where I list you instead the best securities deposit accounts.

I personally think that invest in ETFs taking advantage ofbank intermediation is often not the best choice to make, because sometimes i bank advisors discourage the purchase of ETFs to focus more on mutual funds. Fineco, on the other hand, seems to want to take the ETF route more, given that it often expands the offer, so it’s up to you to make the best choice for your investment.

Before saying goodbye, I’ll also leave you with some guides that you might find useful for learning more and starting an independent investment journey:

