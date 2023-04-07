Compulsory defibrillators in sports facilities: not only during competitions, but also during workouts and obviously available to those who use the sports facilities. The decree was signed (finally) by the Minister of Health, Horace Schillaciand by the colleague in charge of Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi. The use of automatic external defibrillators (AED) and those is foreseen semi-automatic therefore also in training and competitions as well as the obligation for sports clubs to share the use of defibrillators with all those who use the facilities. The devices also go registered at the operations centre of the health emergency system 118 territorially competent. An important provision therefore, because it updates the previous ministerial decree of 2013, signed by the then Minister Renato Balduzzi that already in 2012, after the death of the footballer Piermario Morosini, he had drawn up a decree which provided for the obligation of the defibrillator for sports clubs. The problem is that that law had never been applied to the end and in such a broad sense until now.

The world of sport had asked time to adjust, and indeed a lot of time had passed between one extension and another, motivated by one reason or another. In 2017 we had reached the Lotti decreewhich, however, required the presence of trained personnel able to use the devices in competitions “included in the calendars of the Federations, associated disciplines or sports promotion bodies”, thus excluding training and amateur activities, although the numbers of deaths from cardiac arrest during sports activities are much higher in the amateur world. The provision signed by the two ministers instead implements law 116 of 2021, which amended that of 2012 by Balduzzi.

The two ministers are satisfied. The owner of Health, Schillaci, said: “We have filled a gap following an important rule that affects the many amateur sports associations present on the national territory. Physical activity is an important factor of health promotion and it is essential to ensure the protection of those who practice it. It is amply demonstrated that in case of a sudden cardiac arrest, timely and appropriate first aid helps save up to 30% or more of those affected. We have a duty to adopt all the necessary measures to safeguard the health of our children and sportsmen who attend facilities and gyms with enthusiasm and confidence throughout Italy and the equipment and defibrillators undoubtedly represent an additional guarantee for everyone’s safety”.

And on the Sport front, Abodi added: “The Decree signed today with my colleague Schillaci – declared Minister Abodi – represents a important step in our collaborative relationship and a further step forward in protecting the health of all Asd and SSD members registered in the register of the Department of Sport of the Presidence of the Council of Ministers. This act fully implements the law of 2021, which introduced the obligation of semi-automatic and automatic defibrillators (AED), to be used following the guidelines indicated, also for training and in the preparation phases for competitions. Raise the protection profile of all practitioners of a non-competitive or amateur sporting activity, and it will be possible to save the life of those who suffer a cardiac arrestfor cardiac and non-cardiac causes”