Pan-American Union: house of culture, home and corregimiento festivities

On March 6, the Pan American Union mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of the municipality’s house of culture, worth 1,351 million pesos.

On March 7, the mayor’s office of the Pan American Union began the process to contract the construction of the home in the Divino Niño neighborhood of Las Ánimas, worth 497 million pesos.

On March 29, the mayor’s office of the Pan-American Union began the process to contract the implementation of the project to strengthen cultural, artistic and ancestral manifestations within the framework of the celebration of the patron saint festivities of the corregimientos of Las Animas, Plan de Raspadura, San Pablo Adentro, El Dos, Salero, La Ye and Quiadó, worth 292 million pesos.

