The UN calls on the government to address the humanitarian crisis in Chocó

Members of the UN called for the Colombian government to address the emergency situation in Chocó

A United Nations mission visited the communities of San Miguel, Noanamá and Negría, located in Medio San Juan, department of Chocó, recently affected by the ELN armed strike.

The mission, made up of UN Human Rights, the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Heartland Alliance International, denounced that the fighting between illegal armed groups in the region caused abuses and violations of International Humanitarian Law, IHL, such as displacements, confinements and attacks on civilians and their property.

“These actions cause suffering and impoverishment, particularly to children and adolescents, the elderly and people with disabilities, as well as serious damage to the territory,” they said.

The mission urged the State to provide security guarantees to the inhabitants of the region, restore the rights of the affected population, make a comprehensive presence and articulate efforts with the traditional authorities.

“We demand that non-state armed groups comply with their obligation not to cause harm to the civilian population, including not recruiting minors under 18 years of age. We reiterate that schools, health centers, temples and other civil property are protected by IHL,” they added.

The ELN announced that the armed strike was ending, but that the combats they are carrying out against the “clan del Golfo” will continue in the San Juan area, as well as in other regions. from the country

Through its social networks, the UN shared relevant information on the conditions in which the communities of the San Juan, Cajón and Sipí rivers find themselves, where there have been clashes between non-state armed groups. These confrontations have caused human rights abuses and violations of International Humanitarian Law, generating a significant impact on the civilian population.

Among the evidence of these abuses are forced displacements, the confinement of communities, indiscriminate attacks against the civilian population and other forms of violence. These actions have resulted in the suffering and impoverishment of the native inhabitants, especially among children and adolescents. In addition, serious damage to the territory has been registered.

Faced with this situation, the UN has called and demanded that non-state armed groups comply with their obligation not to cause harm or harm to the civilian population, including the prohibition of the recruitment of boys and girls under 18 years of age. In this sense, they recalled that schools, health centers, temples and other civil property are protected by International Humanitarian Law.

Likewise, the UN urged the Colombian government to provide security guarantees for citizens, to restore the rights of the affected population and to have a comprehensive presence in the area. They also highlighted the importance of articulating efforts with local authorities to effectively address the humanitarian and human rights crisis in this area of ​​the country.

Likewise, the entity affirmed that it remains committed to its work of monitoring human rights to guarantee the well-being of the communities affected by armed conflicts in different parts of Colombia. In this particular case, its focus is focused on supporting citizens in Medio San Juan de Chocó, working together with local and international organizations to achieve a positive and lasting change in the lives of people who are in a situation of vulnerability. .

