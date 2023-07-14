The Impact of Vacation on Heart Health: Does the Heart Rest Too?

Title: “Vacation Time: Does the Heart Rest Too?”

Subtitle: “Expert provides insights on how vacations impact heart health and gives valuable advice”

As the summer season comes into full swing, many individuals are taking a well-deserved break from their everyday routines to relax and unwind. But amidst the excitement of planning vacations and exploring new destinations, have you ever wondered if your heart takes a break too? A recent article published on ilmessaggero.it sheds light on this topic and provides some valuable insights from renowned cardiologist, Professor Antonio Rebuzzi.

According to the article, when we are on vacation, our sleep patterns often change, allowing us to sleep more peacefully. As we sleep, the article explains, our muscles slow down their beats, and our blood pressure is naturally reduced. This is no different from our regular nightly sleep, with one exception – on vacation, we no longer need to set the alarm clock. Additionally, the absence of daily stress contributes to a reduction in heart rate and blood pressure, as the hormones responsible for stress, known as adrenergic hormones, decrease.

However, while relaxation and a change in sleep patterns can positively impact heart health, the article warns that our eating habits frequently change during vacations, posing potential risks – particularly for individuals with heart conditions or cardiovascular risk factors such as diabetes. The article emphasizes the importance of choosing easily digestible foods such as fruits and vegetables while limiting the consumption of red meats and sausages. It also recommends reducing the intake of aged cheeses, which tend to be richer in cholesterol. Conversely, fish, especially those rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids, can provide crucial support to our arteries.

For those with hypertension, the article suggests monitoring blood pressure more frequently during vacations, especially if antihypertensive medications are being taken. The heat can lead to the vasodilation of arteries, causing a drop in blood pressure. If the drop is too significant, consulting a cardiologist may be necessary to determine if any medication adjustments are required. The article also advises individuals planning mountain vacations to be aware of the potential for an increase in blood pressure due to altitude changes. It suggests having medication on hand for emergencies and recommends consulting with a healthcare professional regarding the most appropriate medication.

Furthermore, it is essential to combat the potential risk of low blood pressure during vacation. Drinking plenty of fluids and consuming slightly more salt, in moderation, are recommended. Sunbathing should be approached with caution, as sudden movements can cause dizziness or fainting due to low blood pressure. Particularly for the elderly, it is advisable to rise from a lying or sitting position slowly, allowing the heart to adjust to the change.

Professor Antonio Rebuzzi, a respected cardiologist from the Catholic University in Rome, provided his expertise in the article. He emphasized the importance of hydration and moderate salt intake, especially for individuals at risk of low blood pressure. Professor Rebuzzi also highlighted the significance of consulting with healthcare professionals to determine appropriate medication and to discuss heart health concerns specific to vacation destinations.

As the article concludes, it is evident that rest and relaxation during vacations do impact heart health to some degree. While sleep, reduced stress, and changes in circadian rhythms contribute positively to heart function, it is crucial for individuals to be mindful of their eating habits and to take necessary precautions to ensure optimal cardiovascular health during their time away.

