Togo is preparing for the organization of regional elections, a first in the country. What is its importance ?

The regional elections are part of the decentralization process initiated in the country with the organization of local elections in 2019, after those of 1987. With the organization of this second, the first level of decentralization has been settled. with the establishment of the various municipalities.

To take the next step, the organization of regional elections is essential. It is, according to the government spokesman, Professor Akodah Ayéwouadan, to enter into an administration approach a little closer to the population with an articulation of decentralization which will set the regions in motion. “This is only a second step in operationalizing decentralization,” he stressed.

In fact, the people can only benefit from it. “When you look at the implications that we can have, we remain confident that the regional elections are a useful element for the development of the country,” commented the government spokesperson.

Note that the period set for the electoral census throughout the territory is from April 29 to June 3, 2023. This, to update the electoral register but also to raise awareness among citizens of the upcoming deadlines.

Atha Assan