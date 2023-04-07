Home News The importance of regional elections for the country’s development – TOGOTOPNEWS
News

The importance of regional elections for the country’s development – TOGOTOPNEWS

by admin
The importance of regional elections for the country’s development – TOGOTOPNEWS

Togo is preparing for the organization of regional elections, a first in the country. What is its importance ?

The regional elections are part of the decentralization process initiated in the country with the organization of local elections in 2019, after those of 1987. With the organization of this second, the first level of decentralization has been settled. with the establishment of the various municipalities.

To take the next step, the organization of regional elections is essential. It is, according to the government spokesman, Professor Akodah Ayéwouadan, to enter into an administration approach a little closer to the population with an articulation of decentralization which will set the regions in motion. “This is only a second step in operationalizing decentralization,” he stressed.

In fact, the people can only benefit from it. “When you look at the implications that we can have, we remain confident that the regional elections are a useful element for the development of the country,” commented the government spokesperson.

Note that the period set for the electoral census throughout the territory is from April 29 to June 3, 2023. This, to update the electoral register but also to raise awareness among citizens of the upcoming deadlines.

Atha Assan

See also  Children's Day meets the Dragon Boat Festival, prompting parent-child travel in Sanya_Today's Sanya_Sanya Municipal People's Government Network

You may also like

day of sadness and hope

If you don’t, let us leave it to...

Republicans subpoena ex-prosecutor who investigated Trump finances to...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Free eBook: Seven Steps to Low-Code App Development

The recipe for lean open pie with jam...

Relatives of prisoners formed a dangerous gang of...

Logistics center Kalsdorf: AK filed over 40 lawsuits...

Aslı İnandık became a member of the Workers’...

Martín Elías, six years since that tragic Friday

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy