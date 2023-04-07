Home Entertainment Rental Law: what could happen to current contracts if the regulations change
Rental Law: what could happen to current contracts if the regulations change

Rental Law: what could happen to current contracts if the regulations change

are hours in which there is a lot of uncertainty in the real estate market after it transpired that the National Government would put an end to the Rental Law. The questions are many and have to do with what will happen to the contracts already signed, with the possible changes, with the increases.

First of all, we bring peace of mind. Those who already have a signed and current contract will not suffer modifications and everything will remain the same until the expiration of the bond, with annual adjustments through the rental contract index regulated by the Central Bank.

The changes, which it is not yet known what they would be, would come once the National Government or Congress resolve the measures for future contracts and this could apply from May.

Several players in the real estate sector agree that, for both owners and tenants, it is key to reformulate the adjustment method. It is that since the law, prices in CABA, Rosario and Córdoba rose between 320 and 330%.

Ricardo Botana, president of the Argentine Union of Tenants, warned that “if article 14 of the current law is annulled and the parties freely agree on the price again, there would be a lack of control with thousands of owners applying exorbitant priceswhich would generate strong stress in the market”.

