(ANSA) – MODENA, APRIL 07 – A study was conducted by researchers from the Departments of Biomedical, Metabolic and Neurosciences and Engineering Enzo Ferrari of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, who published the first dose-response analysis conducted on the association between climatic-meteorological factors and the evolution of Covid-19 in the first wave and second wave of 2020 throughout Italy, taking into account confounding factors such as mobility and demographic characteristics of the different provincial contexts.



The study just published in ‘Environmental Research’ – it is explained – represents an example of close integration of meteorological and epidemiological data, aimed at verifying whether climatic modifications are really capable of influencing, favoring or antagonizing, the spread of a respiratory infection such as that due to Sars-CoV-2 as well as the actual severity of the pathology induced by it, Covid-19.



The authors examined the hourly trend of temperatures, humidity and ultraviolet radiation throughout the national territory in 2020, comparing it to the trend of infections, hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 in each day and province of the national territory. The research highlighted how external humidity had no substantial influence on the spread and clinical severity of Covid-19 in our country, while UV radiation exceeding 40 kJ/m2 showed an inverse (‘inhibitory’) association with Covid-19, especially during the second wave. The most interesting results, however, emerged with regard to the outdoor temperature, which highlighted a suggestive ability to reduce the spread and severity of the epidemic above 10 degrees C, and at the same time an indication of a similar inhibitory capacity for significantly lower temperatures. (HANDLE).

