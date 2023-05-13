Palworld, the Xbox-exclusive Pokmon-like, announces the Italian localization

Japanese studio Pocketpair has announced that the new title is in development Palworld will support, among other languages, too the Italian localization. Coming later this year in exclusive Xbox consoleit is a title “à la Pokémon” in which we will have to train and control the Palwarrior creatures very similar to those of the Nintendo brand.

Here are the official features of the game, followed by the gameplay trailer released during the last Tokyo Game Show.

Palworld is a game that allows us to live a slow life with mysterious “Pal” creatures, or engage in deadly battles with poachers.

It is possible to make the Pals fight, reproduce, employ them in agriculture or make them work in factories.

You can even sell them or even slaughter them to eat! However, this is prohibited by law.

Survival

This world is filled with dangers such as food shortages, harsh weather, and illegal poachers. You must be ready for anything if you want to survive. Sometimes, it may even be necessary to consume Pals…

Ride and explore

Flying, swimming, digging holes… you can explore all kinds of places on land, sea and sky riding the Pals.

Build

Do you want to build a pyramid? You can have a large number of Pals work on construction. Don’t worry, labor laws won’t apply to Pals.

Vita

Make your life more comfortable by collecting a set of precious Pals to light fires, generate energy and mine minerals.

Agriculture

Different Pals are good at doing different things, like planting, watering, harvesting or whatever. Create attractive farms and orchards with your Pals. There are also Pals that can duplicate when planted.

Factories and automation

It is essential for automation to let the Pals do the manual work. Build a factory and put Pals in it. These will work forever, as long as they are fed to the end of their life.

Dungeon exploration

With the Pals, you will be safe in dangerous areas. If you’re in danger, use the Pals to cover your escape! They will give their lives to protect you.

Breeding and heredity

When Pals are bred, they inherit the characteristics of their parents. Mix Pals of rare species to breed the strongest Pals!

Poaching and crime

Pals of endangered species live in the no hunting area. If you catch them secretly, you will get a lot of money! It’s only illegal if you get caught.

Multiplayer

This game supports multiplayer. Invite your friends to go on an adventure together. Of course, you can fight and trade with other players!