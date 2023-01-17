The former MEP in prison for Qatargate, Antonio Panzeri, allegedly confessed to Belgian justice that he had paid a sum of between 120,000 and 140,000 euros in installments to his socialist colleague Marc Tarabella. This was reported by the Belgian L’Echo, indicating that the admission would have been recorded in the minutes by the former Article 1 MEP on 10 December. Panzeri would also have invited to verify the position of the MEP Andrea Cozzolino, without however indicating the payment of money.