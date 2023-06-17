Home » Parade prohibited, scuffles between no-Tav and French police
World

Parade prohibited, scuffles between no-Tav and French police

by admin
Parade prohibited, scuffles between no-Tav and French police

Brief scuffles broke out this afternoon near Saint Rémy-de-Maurienne, in Savoie, between French security forces and demonstrators gathered to protest against the Turin-Lyon railway construction site. This was reported by some journalists present. The local gendarmerie said that tear gas was used by the police to keep away hostile groups of demonstrators who had thrown objects. The demonstration was banned by the prefect and the ban was confirmed last night by the Tar.

This was reported by some journalists present. The local gendarmerie said that tear gas was used by the police to keep away hostile groups of demonstrators who had thrown objects. The demonstration was banned by the prefect and the ban was confirmed last night by the Tar.

See also  ϵɲ ǰʡʹľ_йҾŻ

You may also like

F1 LIVE Canadian GP: free practice 3 live...

King Charles III looks out from the balcony...

“God save the Queen”, the new gaffe by...

The U.S. and Iran are on the verge...

LIVE F1 Canada, live coverage of free practice...

The Hong Kong government intends to import 20,000...

La Santa Cecilia, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Charles III at the Trooping the colours, first...

The truck landed from the overpass | Info

Dozens killed in rebel attack on school in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy