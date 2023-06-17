Parade prohibited, scuffles between no-Tav and French police

Brief scuffles broke out this afternoon near Saint Rémy-de-Maurienne, in Savoie, between French security forces and demonstrators gathered to protest against the Turin-Lyon railway construction site. This was reported by some journalists present. The local gendarmerie said that tear gas was used by the police to keep away hostile groups of demonstrators who had thrown objects. The demonstration was banned by the prefect and the ban was confirmed last night by the Tar.

