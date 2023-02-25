Home World Paris Hilton was raped at the age of 15 | Fun
Paris Hilton revealed in a major interview that she was a rape victim when she was a minor.

The Hollywood millionaire, who for years carried the epithet of “spoiled rich woman” Paris Hilton, recently received an heir with the help of a surrogate mother. Now, in an interview with the British magazine “Glamour”, she revealed that her upbringing was not “honey and milk”, and that she was raped when she was 15 years old.

In the interview, Paris first talked about the inappropriate behavior of her teacher. “Jone of my teachers wanted to take advantage of a young girl. He would call me on the phone, flirt with me at school, constantly say ‘that I am a mature woman now’. On one occasion, he appeared in front of my house and called me to get into his car. I went in, he kissed me, but, luckily, my parents drove up at that moment and started chasing him in the car,” Paris said.

After this experience, her parents send her to her aunt in Palm Springs, where she meets new people and “bleeps in the mall.” Then they showed me some guys who were always there, we became friends with them, and after a while we went to a party together. Everyone was drinking, and one of them offered me a drink too. NI drank, two sips were enough for me to not know where I was. I fell asleep, and when I woke up I felt that something was wrong. Then the movie came back to me – one of them was lying on top of me, holding his hand over my mouth and whispering in my ear ‘it’s okay, you’re dreaming this“.

“It was my first sexual experience,” Paris said.

