Home » Paris, police disperse protesters with water cannons – TV Courier
World

Paris, police disperse protesters with water cannons – TV Courier

by admin
Paris, police disperse protesters with water cannons – TV Courier

(LaPresse) Violent clashes between police and demonstrators during the May Day procession in Paris in France, which took place in a tense climate due to the pension reform wanted by President Emmanuel Macron. Fifty-three people stopped by the police in the capital, while a policeman was injured by a Molotov cocktail. In the images, police disperse protesters using water cannons. (LaPresse)

May 2, 2023 – Updated May 2, 2023, 10:25 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Cuba, Díaz-Canel new secretary of the Communist Party. With Raúl, all the old Castro guards are gone

You may also like

Charlie Cunningham, critic of his album Frame (2023)

Anđela Đuričić begs fans for things | Fun

Australian government wants to ban ‘recreational’ e-cigarettes

The latest battle situation: Crimea oil depot was...

Young dies in an accident, pain and condolences...

Iglú, review of his album Between a dream...

Hollywood skips the salary negotiation: screenwriters on strike

Pope’s in-flight press conference: Holy See will help...

At least 6 people died in a pileup...

Farewell to Jan-Paul Pouliquen: French creator of “civil...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy