Paris, police disperse protesters with water cannons – TV Courier

(LaPresse) Violent clashes between police and demonstrators during the May Day procession in Paris in France, which took place in a tense climate due to the pension reform wanted by President Emmanuel Macron. Fifty-three people stopped by the police in the capital, while a policeman was injured by a Molotov cocktail. In the images, police disperse protesters using water cannons. (LaPresse)
May 2, 2023 – Updated May 2, 2023, 10:25 am
