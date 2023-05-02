Home » relive Toulouse’s big victory against Nantes in the final
Sports

relive Toulouse’s big victory against Nantes in the final

by admin
relive Toulouse’s big victory against Nantes in the final

Live hosted by Valentin Moinard, Gabriel Richalot and Florian Lefèvre (at the Stade de France)

Welcome to the live dedicated to the final of 106e edition of the French Football Cup.

Quoi ? The final of the oldest men’s football competition in France, the venerable Coupe de France, between FC Nantes and Toulouse FC.

Or ? At the Stade de France, located in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis).

When ? Kick off at 9 p.m.

On which channels? France 2 and BeIN Sports 1 will broadcast the meeting.

Who ? Valentin Moinard and Gabriel Richalot are in charge of live from the Chaudron d’Austerlitz, with Florian Lefèvre at the Stade de France.

The composition of the teams:

Lafont (cap.) – Centonze, Castelletto, Girotto, Pallois, Victor – Mollet, Girotto, Sissoko – Blas, Mohamed, Ganago.

Coach: Antoine Kombouaré.

Haug – Puggaard, Costa, Nicolaisen, Suazo – Van den Boomen, Spierings – Aboukhlal, Dejaegere (cap.), Chaïbi – Dallinga.

Trainer: Philippe Montanier.

Who arbitrates? Benoit Millot will be on the whistle.

What we probably won’t talk about? Of the elephant seal, intermittent sleep

Read while waiting:

Antoine Kombouaré, the “general” who put the Canaries back in working order

In conflict with the Paris City Hall, PSG plays the Stade de France card

Florence Hardouin files a criminal complaint against Noël Le Graët

Beyond football, a final of the Coupe de France which has security issues

Request the program: the next live sports of the Monde

And because it’s not just football in life… to receive our new newsletter on the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games for free, this is where it happens.

See also  The «Stalla dei Dreams» is back, the ninth horse competition also open to the disabled

You may also like

“Mystery Messi: fly to Arabia the day after...

Tour de Bretagne, the mud surprises the cyclists:...

Increase the bids or you won’t see the...

Cenaia-Castelfiorentino: Don’t worry, D happy

Women’s Nations League draw from 1 p.m

Gudmundsson makes the Griffon fly — Sportellate.it

Guoan’s 4 rounds of victories exposed two major...

5 bike itineraries in the Bergamo area, from...

Toulouse crowned against Nantes, after an uneventful match...

So what a party it is. Joy and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy