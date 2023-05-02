relive Toulouse’s big victory against Nantes in the final

Live hosted by Valentin Moinard, Gabriel Richalot and Florian Lefèvre (at the Stade de France)

Welcome to the live dedicated to the final of 106e edition of the French Football Cup.

Quoi ? The final of the oldest men’s football competition in France, the venerable Coupe de France, between FC Nantes and Toulouse FC.

Or ? At the Stade de France, located in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis).

When ? Kick off at 9 p.m.

On which channels? France 2 and BeIN Sports 1 will broadcast the meeting.

Who ? Valentin Moinard and Gabriel Richalot are in charge of live from the Chaudron d’Austerlitz, with Florian Lefèvre at the Stade de France.

The composition of the teams:

Lafont (cap.) – Centonze, Castelletto, Girotto, Pallois, Victor – Mollet, Girotto, Sissoko – Blas, Mohamed, Ganago.

Coach: Antoine Kombouaré.

Haug – Puggaard, Costa, Nicolaisen, Suazo – Van den Boomen, Spierings – Aboukhlal, Dejaegere (cap.), Chaïbi – Dallinga.

Trainer: Philippe Montanier.

Who arbitrates? Benoit Millot will be on the whistle.

