There is a young woman at the center of Lola’s mystery, the 12-year-old found dead Friday night in Paris in a trunk in the courtyard of her building. The woman is one of four people stopped since Friday evening. But while the others’ whereabouts are unknown, she is among the suspects.

Paris, the body of a twelve-year-old found in a trunk by the foreign editorial staff

October 15, 2022



It all happened in the building where the family lived and where the father is the caretaker. A quiet family, the Daviet family, who with their two children often left on Friday afternoons to go to their grandparents in the countryside, near Paris.

The disappearance of Lola

Lola came home from school on Friday afternoon. She left Georges-Brassens middle school at 3 pm, but she didn’t arrive home. The father was alerted, he asked all the neighbors and whoever he met in front of the door if they had seen her little girl, thinking she had gone to play in the nearby garden with her friends. Anything. There was no trace of the blonde girl and her father’s first idea was to check the recording of the surveillance camera: the images showed Lola, in the entrance hall of the building, a young woman who approached her and took her by the arm making her sign to follow her. The little girl looked worried but she followed.

Paris, armed robbery in the center of Chanel: “Shot worth several million euros” by our correspondent Anais Ginori

See also Family photo with guns for Christmas, storm over a Republican deputy 05 Maggio 2022



And immediately the kidnapping alert went off, the mother’s dramatic messages on social media, the police interrogations, first of all to the inhabitants of the building, then to the traders.

The finding of the body

Then, before midnight, Lola’s body was found, hidden in a transparent trunk in the courtyard of the building itself, by a homeless man: the little girl was all curled up, with her wrists and ankles tied, now a corpse with a deep wound to the throat, head almost detached. On her body, according to sources of the investigation, two digits, a 1 and a 0, were “affixed”.

The “organ trafficking”

The fact that it was a kidnapping was immediately certain, scotch and a cutter were found nearby. Then came the testimony of a neighbor, to whom the woman who had spoken with Lola had asked for help in carrying a very heavy suitcase. She had a “strange behavior” – it emerged – and the man hesitated to help her but she promised him a lot of money from “organ trafficking”.

The war between gangs in Marseille, a film without the word “end” of Stanislas the Poet

July 21, 2021



The arrest

The neighbor refused to carry the suitcase, and the woman – as the video surveillance images also demonstrate – dragged the luggage to a car, a Dacia Lodgy. The gendarmes tracked down the woman at dawn, in Bois-Colombes, in the north-west suburb of Paris.

No doubt about her involvement, they also seized material similar to that used for Lola’s kidnapping. She was arrested, along with 7 other people, but they are only in custody for investigation. Among these, the homeless man who found the trunk with the child’s body, unsuspected.

The woman, who is 24 years old and allegedly of Maghrebian appearance, appeared in such a condition as to advise investigators to submit her to a medical examination before questioning her.