The car driver left the car in reverse and did not pull the handbrake. The car slipped from the parking lot in Lazarevac into a narrow passage.

Source: Instagram/192_rs

An incredible photo was published on social networks, which was taken, as stated on Instagram, in Lazarevac. It shows a silver car “standing” sideways in a narrow passage in front of the building.

The photo was published on the Instagram page 192_rs with the description that the car was left in reverse and that it slid out of the parking lot. It was also written that no one was injured. The scene is really specific and the question arises as to how it is possible that the car slipped from the parking lot so that it turned to the side.

A lot of attention is also attracted by the fact that the narrow passage seems to be “tailored to the car”. Users of the social network commented on the incredible scene. “Ne smete tu parkirat“, “Back on the downhill, she didn’t pull the handbrake. But I know she fixed the lip gloss. I attended!”, “Struck by the remote”, “He has a FABIA for parking“, “It’s called side parking”, “It’s not a woman who drives, how can you put up with how bad drivers women are. This happened to an 80-something year old man, the battery played tricks on him and he kept putting it on clips and the man forgot. First hand info. The strongest, that he tried to stop him with his hands, almost dragging him away”, are just some of the comments.

