As of: 03/14/2023 9:55 p.m

Telekom Baskets Bonn secured early group victory in the “Round of 16” of the Basketball Champions League by beating the top Spanish team Baxi Manresa.

After early entry into the Champions League quarter-finals last Wednesday On the fifth day of the “Round of 16” the Baskets defeated Baxi Manresa 85:75 in front of their home crowd. For Bonn, the tenth BCL victory in a row meant early group victory in group J.

Balanced beginning phase

After a balanced initial phase, the table leader sat down Basketball-Bundesliga after seven minutes and a three by Sebastian Herrera for the first time 16:9. After an 8-0 run, however, the guests turned the game around in the first quarter and took the lead. After points from captain Karsten Tadda and TJ Shorts, Bonn still went into the second quarter with a 23:17 lead.

Bonn initially kept the gap constant, after 14 minutes the guests equalized again. Baskets coach Tuomas Iisalo promptly responded with a timeout. His team reacted and pulled away with nine points for the first time. The half-time break was 48:40.

Bonn with a solid team performance

The game remained hard-fought in the third period as well, with Bonn keeping the gap in the high single digits.

Above all, thanks to another strong performance by returnee Javontae Hawkins, who was Bonn’s top scorer with 17 points, and a strong team performance, the Rhinelanders brought the victory over time, which was safe in the end. In addition to Hawkins, TJ Shorts, Tadda, Finn Delany and Herrera also scored in double digits. In addition, Shorts prepared an outstanding ten points.

