Finland’s right-wing opposition National Coalition Party (NCP) is on its way to a narrow victory in today’s parliamentary elections, predicts public broadcaster Ile after 71 percent of the votes are counted.

According to projections, the NCP won 48 out of 200 seats in the parliament, ahead of the nationalist Finland Party with 46 seats and Prime Minister Sana Marin’s Social Democratic Party with 43 seats.

“I think those are really hard numbers on the screen and a strong mandate for our policy,” said NCP leader Peteri Orpo.

The leader of the largest group in parliament gets the first chance to form a majority coalition, which means that Marin’s time as prime minister may be coming to an end.

Marinova, 37, the world‘s youngest prime minister when she took office in 2019, is seen by fans around the world as a millennial role model for new progressive leaders, but has faced criticism in Finland for her partying and public spending.

