Partizan champion of the ABA League statement by Ostoja Mijailović | Sports

President of Partizana Ostoja Mijailović he was wet to the skin afterwards title winning celebrations with the team and Željko Obradović in Stark Arena. After the persuasion, he stood in front of the cameras and congratulated the team and Željko Obradović, as well as everyone in the club and fans. “I apologize for being rude, but the players sprayed me with beer. I congratulate Partizan, because after 10 years the title was won. Six years of hard and painstaking work. Thank you to the sponsors, the state for supporting us all these years, and thank you to everyone who made this result possible back to Partizan. In 2017, Partizan was a defunct club and really, for all these years of work, what all went through our heads… The joy is great. This season, we set two goals – Top 8 and to win the ABA League. we completely finished the season successfully and according to plan, to the joy of the Partizans,” said Mijailović.

“The Euroleague is guaranteed, last year we played it by invitation and we paid 500,000 euros for it. This year we deserved it and thanks to Željko Obradović, the guys, the great generation that gave their all. They shed a lot of sweat to win the title in front of our fans “It is much bigger because it is in front of almost 25,000 people, every record of the ABA league and European basketball was broken and it was won in front of our fans,” he added.

“We are moving forward, we have to improve the system, I believe in these people who are businessmen, in the board of directors, who supported with their money. Over half a million fans in the Arena watched the games and 99.99 percent paid for the tickets. I thank them from the bottom of my heart, I have nothing to tell them. Tonight we will celebrate with our family, and we will schedule a celebration with our fans,” said the president of Partizan.

He was also asked about the goals. “New goals? In a month we will have an assembly and a Board of Directors, we are a system that works, we will put everything on the table, we will try to go to the Final Four next season and write history. We are also winners of the Euroleague and belong to that society. We have a system in which not a single lighter fell in front of almost 25,000 people, every record was broken…”

