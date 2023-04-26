Partizan Crvena zvezda live broadcast live stream Arena sport 170 eternal derby | Sports

Partizan and Red Star will compete for the 170th time in league derbies. Has one team been a stronger favorite in recent history?

Source: MN Press

This Wednesday from 6:30 p.m., Partizan welcomes Red Star in the 170th eternal derby. For the third and last time this season, the biggest Serbian teams will face each other on the field, in front of empty stands, and it’s hard to remember a derby that was close with such a pronounced favorite “on paper” and with one rival who is in trouble on the “table”. way, and there is nowhere to go but to win.

Red Star dominantly won the title, the sixth in a row, and even six rounds before the end and theoretically as the first team in Europe entered the group stage of the Champions League. Miloš Milojević’s team has yet to lose this season, in the duel against TSC on Saturday, it “certified” winning the title with as many as four goals in the net of the then second-placed team in the table and comes to Humska fully prepared and in the strongest composition. On the other hand, in the last 11 games, under the leadership of two coaches, the black and white experienced as many as six Super League defeats, with two draws and only three victories. Thus, they came in fourth place, which is greatly threatened by fifth-placed Vojvodina, which has the same number of points. After such bad games and results, Partizan is literally playing for placement in Europe, which was unthinkable for decades. And with that, there are big problems with the composition.

What is certainly not good for either of them, is that the match will be played in an empty stadium, because Partizan was punished for the chaos on the road to Čukaricki. At the conferences before the match, both coaches complained that the game was being played in front of empty stands. Duljaj “asked his players to be honest with themselves and to play so that after the match they can stand up and say that they gave their best”. Miloš Milojević emphasized that Partizan is like a “wounded lion – the most dangerous”.

WHERE IS THE TRANSMISSION?

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The broadcast is on “Arena Sport” television. As usual, you can follow the text broadcast of the match on MONDU.

WHO COURT?

Source: MN Press

The main referee at the match will be Dejan Trifković and it will be his first time to administer justice in the eternal derby. His assistants will be Svetozar Živin and Goran Beljin, the fourth arbitrator is Marko Ivković, the trial observer Dejan Dimitrijević. Pavle Tomić and Milovan Ristić will be in the VAR room

COMPOSITION OF TEAMS



When it comes to team compositions, this is what the lineups for the upcoming match should look like.

WHAT DOES HISTORY SAY?

It is well known that practically throughout the last decade there have been very few goals in the derby, that “hard” and generally very monotonous football has been played, and that the team that scores at least one goal immediately loses its ambition to go for another. The last time a team scored three goals in a derby was in Partizan’s 3:1 victory at “Marakana” in the 154th eternal derby, in which Marko Nikolić’s team overcame the championship and headed for the last black and white title for now. At the same time, it was the last away victory in “eternal” derbies by any team. Crvena zvezda last won in Humska 20 games ago, in the 150th “eternal” derby more than seven years ago, and since then the home team has won two derbies at the home of Partizan, while there were five draws. Will it be the same tonight?

WHAT DOES THE TABLE SAY?

When it comes to the standings, Zvezda mathematically became the champion last weekend, although it has long been clear that the title is hers. On the other hand, Partizan is fourth with 57 points and needs to win the derby to return to the fight for second place, which leads to the Champions League qualification. That position is currently held by Čukarički with 65 points, TSC is third with 62. As mentioned, Vojvodina is in a big rush and also seriously threatens the black and whites.