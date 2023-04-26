Home » At the Geox Theater the jazz voice of the Canadian Diana Krall
At the Geox Theater the jazz voice of the Canadian Diana Krall

At the Geox Theater the jazz voice of the Canadian Diana Krall

Three Italian dates for Diana Krall’s voice and jazz piano, as part of her European tour that will take her to legendary halls such as the Olympia in Paris. In quartet (double bass, percussion, guitar) she will also let us listen to her pieces from her latest album “This Dream of You”, released in 2020. From the timeless jazz standards to the Neapolitan song, with the show “Adagio Napoletano. Cantata d’amore” staged at the Trianon Viviani Theater in Forcella, Naples. In Florence, one of the great conductors, Zubin Mehta, opens the 85th Maggio Musicale Fiorentino conducting Mozart’s opera “Don Giovanni”.

Padova

On the 30th at the Geox Theater the jazz voice of Diana Krall, winner of five Grammy Awards, ten Juno Awards, nine gold records, three platinum and seven multi-platinum. With her Robert Hurst on bass, Karriem Riggins on percussion, Anthony Wilson on guitar. The concert will be an opportunity for the Canadian artist to let the public listen to all her hits, together with the songs from “This Dream of You”, her latest album released in 2020. Another date on the 1st at the Parco della Musica in Rome and on the 3rd at the Teatro degli Arcimboldi in Milan.

Napoli

On 29-30 (and 27-28 May) at the Trianon Viviani Theater, which illuminates the Forcella district, the Compagnia Stabile della Canzone Napoletana in “Adagio Napoletano. Cantata d’amore”, the musical comedy by Bruno Garofalo, with the great Neapolitan songs. Singers, actors and dancers, accompanied by live music directed by Pino Perris, will appear from the balconies and alleys to revive the historical time of the songs performed. Real period paintings to recall the Naples of the last century.

Firenze

On 30-3-6-9-12 at the Teatro del Maggio Don Giovanni, by Mozart, Zubin Mehta conducts, a fine singing company, with Luca Micheletti (Don Giovanni), Markus Werba (Leporello), Jessica Pratt (Donna Anna), Anastasia Bartoli (Donna Elvira), Ruzil Gatin (Don Ottavio), Benedetta Torre (Zerlina), Eduardo Martìnez Flores (Masetto) and Evgeny Stavinsky (il Commendatore). The first opera – followed by Othello and Falstaff – of the 85th Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, which continues until 13 July.

