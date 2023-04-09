Home World Partizan Igokea match announcement | Sports
World

Partizan Igokea match announcement | Sports

by admin
Partizan Igokea match announcement | Sports

Alen Smailagić and Željko Obradović before the match between Partizan and Igokea.

Source: MN PRESS

After the great victory over Monaco and securing a place in the quarter-finals of the Euroleague, Partizan will have to “switch” to the ABA league, where a match against Igokea is expected in the 25th round. The match will be played on Monday at 20:00 in the “Stark Arena”, and the good news for all parents is that they will be able to bring their children up to 12 years of age to the match for free. All that is required is for their companions to pick up a “children’s” ticket at the ticket office in addition to a season or daily ticket.

“We are a little more rested after yesterday’s day off. We have to play knowing that the ABA league is more important to us than the Euroleague and give our best. Especially the players who will play in position five, primarily me. We will see what happens tomorrow“, said Smailagić for Partizan’s official website.

The black and whites will not be able to count on Matijas Lesor, while the good news is that Balša Koprivica has recovered, but it is unlikely that he will play immediately in the match against Igokea after a long break:

“We need to continue to be concentrated, with the energy and motivation needed for a game against a team that has been playing very well lately. We hope to have another good visit on our ground. Once again, with great respect to Igoke, yes let’s try to play the best possible game”, Željko Obradović concluded.

See also  Ministry of Commerce: Take multiple measures to ensure the stability and smoothness of the foreign trade industry chain and supply chain_Securities Times

Let us remind you that Partizan is ranked first in the ABA League with a score of 21-2, while Red Star is following them with a score of 20-3. Apart from Igokea, Partizan will play against Zadar and Budućnost, while Zvezda will also face Split, Mornar and Cedevita Olimpija.

You may also like

Diletta Leotta reveals the sex of the unborn...

Russia almost shot down a British plane |...

Ivanovic after the victory in Čačak | Sports

Sora’s entrepreneur impregnates three employees within months of...

Palermo-Cosenza, Corini could play the Segre card: here...

Marseilles: four-storey building explodes, 8 missing and 5...

Duško Ivanović Zvezda stopped playing and running |...

If artificial intelligence ends up in court. ChatGpt...

Ravenna, accident on the A14 dir: 6 girls...

Niš doctors worked on weekends and eliminated the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy