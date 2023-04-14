Home World Partizan Panathinaikos live broadcast Sport club | Sport
World

Partizan Panathinaikos live broadcast Sport club | Sport

by admin
Partizan Panathinaikos live broadcast Sport club | Sport

18:29

PAO punished before Partizan

On the day of the match against Partizan, today’s rival of the black and white Panathinaikos was officially punished by deducting two victories. The Euroleague imposed this penalty because financial fair play violations a few seasons agoand it is confusing that PAO, unlike Crvena zvezda, was punished only at the end, when the sanction cannot affect the ranking in any way.

Izvor: Nebojsa Parausic/© MN press, all rights reserved