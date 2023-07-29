Partizan will make a statement on Sunday Sports

Partizan’s official announcement regarding the trial of Milan Mitić in Bačka Topola is expected on Sunday.

TSC and Partizan gave us a European spectacle in Bačka Topola in a match in which we saw six goals, two missed penalties, a red card and one disallowed goal, and they are far more dissatisfied in the black and white camp. Not only did they concede a goal in the 96th minute that “earned them two points”, but they are also dissatisfied with the refereeing in Humska.

This is clear due to the club’s unofficial statement that appeared on the Viber group of journalists who report on Partizan, that it would it was withdrawn very soon after that. Partizan explained that they will still make an official statement on Sunday, and in it they will clarify all the objections they have against the head judge Milan Mitić. “FK Partizan will address the public tomorrow through its social networks and other information channels“, it is stated.

This is the announcement that appeared and which is not the club’s official position.

“Football club Partizan played today in Bačka Topola against two opponents, the great team TSC, but also the head referee Milan Mitić, obviously a man of the task who, by ignorant, tendentious and insidious distribution of (in)justice, directly influenced the final result of the game which is in the public eye Mitić and his entourage from the VAR room from the first moment made decisions to the detriment of our club, returning Serbian football to the nineties, to football lawlessness, when the results and order in the table were decided in darkened offices, according to orders which are “stimulated” with stuffed envelopes,

According to that mantra, Milan Mitić robbed Partizan today, awarding non-existent penalties, disallowing regular goals, pretending to be blind to obvious corners, not respecting the time frames of the game, thus causing enormous damage to our club with his assistants and VAR himself.



Is this the modus operandi to push Partizan into the abyss this season as well? Is this a scenario, in addition to the fact that we are guests three times in a row in the first four rounds, according to which our club should be pushed into a jam without the opportunity to fight for a result on the field? Is Mitić the “specialist” of the Referee Organization and Dejan Filipović who should make the noble fight on the green rectangle irrelevant, tendentiously “butchering” the efforts of our players, the investment of the whole club in the team, the support of our fans? Should we believe that his desperate judgment to our detriment is the result of mere ignorance, a bad day, problems in the marriage, or maybe there is some bigger conspiracy behind the screen?

Simply – we don’t believe it. Anyone who watched the game, whether a Partizan fan or a mere observer, could see a man on a mission, a man who intentionally did everything to damage Partizan and prevent a fair fight in the competition already at the start of the competition. What should we hope for if “someone” Milan Mitić does all this in the first round of the Serbian Super League, who should we turn to, we regret, how can we explain to the players and the coach that on the field, in addition to the rivals, they also have to beat the referee Milan Mitić?!

The Partizan football club will not be silent today or in the future about these and similar robberies, which are carried out according to the principle “the wolf ate the donkey”. Because we invested huge money and effort in this team, only for the “man in yellow” to humiliate us and take away what we honestly deserved on the field.

Milan Mitić football raped Partizan in Bačka Topola, that’s why we call on the leaders of the Football Association of Serbia – Branislav Nedimović, Jovan Šurbatović and Dragan Džajić to hold accountable and sanction the mentioned arbitrator, as well as the Referee Organization headed by Dejan Filipović, who is clearly a “mirodija” ” in this “stew” and which for years has been hiding behind characters similar to the name of the arbitrator, carrying out someone’s evil will, Partizan’s announcement concludes.

If necessary, if there is no reaction from the competent authorities to the broad daylight robbery of our club, Partizan is ready for radical methods, because we do not want to participate in the den into which Mitić, Filipović and others like them are pushing us at someone’s behest.

