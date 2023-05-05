Home » passengers smash windows and flee for a smoke alarm- TV Courier
The alarm at Clapham Common station. There were no injuries

Panic on a tube at Clapham Common station, London on Friday May 5 as passengers smashed window panes to escape from a smoke filled carriage. The fire brigade confirmed, as reported by Transport for London, that there were no fires on board and that the cause is being investigated. In a tweet, UK Transport Police said no injuries had been reported and the crash had been resolved.

May 5, 2023 – Updated May 5, 2023, 11:40pm

